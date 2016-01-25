AnnualsIndie-pop from North Carolina. Formed 2003
2003
Annuals Biography (Wikipedia)
Annuals is the musical project of singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Adam Baker. Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2003, Annuals first found success following its critically acclaimed 2006 release, Be He Me. As of September 2013, Annuals is based out of Los Angeles.
Brother
Brother
Brother
Bleary Eyed (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
Bleary Eyed (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
IDA My (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
IDA My (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
Ease My Mind (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
Ease My Mind (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
Brother (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
Brother (6 Music Session, 21 May 2007)
Eyes In The Darkness
Eyes In The Darkness
Eyes In The Darkness
