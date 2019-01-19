Paul Woolford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01ff56h.jpg
1980-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c61547d5-d8e5-4142-bf9c-7107c233eb6b
Paul Woolford Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Woolford is a UK dance music producer and DJ who also uses aliases Bobby Peru and Special Request, such as on the underground hit Erotic Discourse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Woolford Performances & Interviews
- History of Bass - Paul Woolfordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ff5f0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ff5f0.jpg2013-08-16T22:00:00.000ZPaul Woolford picks a track for A History of Bass.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fcjmm
History of Bass - Paul Woolford
Paul Woolford Tracks
Sort by
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One) (feat. Kim English)
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One) (feat. Kim English)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One) (feat. Kim English)
Last played on
Erotic Discourse
Paul Woolford
Erotic Discourse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Erotic Discourse
Last played on
Story Of My Life
Paul Woolford
Story Of My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Story Of My Life
Last played on
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hang Ups (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. Kim English)
Last played on
Story of my Life (Friend Within Remix)
Paul Woolford
Story of my Life (Friend Within Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Story of my Life (Friend Within Remix)
Last played on
You Already Know
Paul Woolford
You Already Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
You Already Know
Last played on
Hang Up Your Hang Ups
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hang Ups
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hang Ups
Last played on
Hang Up Your Hangups (feat. Kim English)
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hangups (feat. Kim English)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hangups (feat. Kim English)
Last played on
Hang Up Your Hang Ups
Paul Woolford
Hang Up Your Hang Ups
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Hang Up Your Hang Ups
Last played on
Housem
Paul Woolford
Housem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Housem
Last played on
Say Something (Paul Woolford Remix)
Nasser Baker
Say Something (Paul Woolford Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Say Something (Paul Woolford Remix)
Last played on
Sounds Good To Me (Paul Woolford Remix)
Hanne Mjøen
Sounds Good To Me (Paul Woolford Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Sounds Good To Me (Paul Woolford Remix)
Last played on
Housem II (Paul Woolford Remix)
Damiano Von Erckert
Housem II (Paul Woolford Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Housem II (Paul Woolford Remix)
Time
Paul Woolford
Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Time
Nothing Stays The Same (Paul Woolford Edit)
Rrose
Nothing Stays The Same (Paul Woolford Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z1gfr.jpglink
Nothing Stays The Same (Paul Woolford Edit)
Radio 1's Essential Mix @ 25 @
Paul Woolford
Radio 1's Essential Mix @ 25 @
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Radio 1's Essential Mix @ 25 @
Neutron Dance (Paul Woolford Remix)
Krystal Klear
Neutron Dance (Paul Woolford Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n64wc.jpglink
Neutron Dance (Paul Woolford Remix)
Story Of My Life (Short Version)
Paul Woolford
Story Of My Life (Short Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ff56h.jpglink
Story Of My Life (Short Version)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paul Woolford
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Paul Woolford, PBR Streetgang, Annie Mac, DJ Koze, George Fitzgerald, DJ Seinfeld, Special Request, Catz 'n' Dogz, Mafalda and Anu
Printworks London, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Essential Mix 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em4fbp
BBC Broadcasting House
2018-10-26T01:41:18
26
Oct
2018
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
Paul Woolford Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist