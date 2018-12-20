Twisted SisterFormed 1972. Disbanded 12 November 2016
Twisted Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6122fee-089f-41c4-a34f-e5f7e5607b05
Twisted Sister Biography (Wikipedia)
Twisted Sister was an American heavy metal band originally from Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, and later based in Long Island, New York. Twisted Sister's best-known hits include "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock", which had music videos noted for their sense of slapstick humor. Many of the band's songs explore themes of parent vs. child conflicts and criticisms of the educational system.
Although the band is often considered glam metal for its image, frontman Dee Snider considers the term to be inappropriate. Twisted Sister are also ranked No. 73 in VH1's 100 greatest artists of hard rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Twisted Sister Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Rock
Twisted Sister
I Wanna Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv6jl.jpglink
I Wanna Rock
Last played on
We're Not Gonna Take It
Twisted Sister
We're Not Gonna Take It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're Not Gonna Take It
Last played on
The Beast
Twisted Sister
The Beast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beast
Last played on
Deck the halls
Twisted Sister
Deck the halls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deck the halls
Last played on
The Kids Are Back
Twisted Sister
The Kids Are Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Kids Are Back
Last played on
I Am I'm Me
Twisted Sister
I Am I'm Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am I'm Me
Last played on
Ride to Live Live to Ride
Twisted Sister
Ride to Live Live to Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride to Live Live to Ride
Last played on
I'll Be Home For Christmas (feat. Lita Ford)
Twisted Sister
I'll Be Home For Christmas (feat. Lita Ford)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Home For Christmas (feat. Lita Ford)
Last played on
I Am
Twisted Sister
I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am
Last played on
Oh Come All Ye Faithful
Twisted Sister
Oh Come All Ye Faithful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Come All Ye Faithful
Last played on
Leader of the pack
Twisted Sister
Leader of the pack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leader of the pack
Last played on
Twisted Sister Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist