Lucy Wainwright RocheBorn 16 December 1981
Lucy Wainwright Roche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6122382-cff2-427b-807b-d54138db59b9
Lucy Wainwright Roche Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Wainwright Roche (born December 16, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter, and the daughter of musicians Loudon Wainwright III and Suzzy Roche. Preceded by two EPs, 8 Songs and 8 More, Roche released her debut album, Lucy in October 2010. She also stars as Jeri in the Stuff You Should Know television show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucy Wainwright Roche Tracks
Ohio is for Lovers
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Ohio is for Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ohio is for Lovers
Last played on
Soft Line
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Soft Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft Line
Last played on
Trouble
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble
Last played on
In Relation to Disaster
Lucy Wainwright Roche
In Relation to Disaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Relation to Disaster
Last played on
Quit With Me
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Quit With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quit With Me
Last played on
Ohio
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Ohio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ohio
Last played on
Wayward Saints
Suzzy Roche
Wayward Saints
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wayward Saints
Last played on
Lullaby
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Wild Mountain Thyme
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Wild Mountain Thyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everywhere
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everywhere
Last played on
Look Busy
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Look Busy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Busy
Last played on
Everyone Wants To Be Loved
Suzzy Roche
Everyone Wants To Be Loved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everyone Wants To Be Loved
Last played on
Last Time
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Last Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Time
Last played on
Wonder Of the World
Suzzy Roche
Wonder Of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonder Of the World
Last played on
When I'm At Your House
Suzzy Roche
When I'm At Your House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
When I'm At Your House
Last played on
Statesville
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Statesville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Statesville
Last played on
Long Before
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Long Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Before
Last played on
Saddest Sound
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Saddest Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saddest Sound
Last played on
Open Season
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Open Season
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Season
Last played on
Rather Go
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Rather Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rather Go
Last played on
America
Lucy Wainwright Roche
America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
America
Last played on
Early Train
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Early Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early Train
Last played on
Once In
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Once In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once In
Last played on
Hungry Heart
Lucy Wainwright Roche
Hungry Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungry Heart
Last played on
October
Lucy Wainwright Roche
October
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
October
Last played on
American Tune
Lucy Wainwright Roche
American Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Tune
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Loudon Wainwright
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb3v4f/acts/a3w38g
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-06-21T01:39:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bqf65.jpg
21
Jun
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Loudon Wainwright
BBC Pacific Quay
