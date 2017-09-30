Kling Klang are a five-piece experimental rock band from Liverpool consisting of four synth players and a drummer. The band formed in mid-1999 as a three-piece. They used cheap synths and old drum machines. This lineup released the singles Untitled@33rpm (as part of Guided Missile's Liverpool EP) and Vander.

In 2001 Kling Klang became a five-piece outfit by adding a drummer and extra synth players. They released a 7" record "Nexus/Apex", which embraced drone, repetition and melody. In June 2002 they, along with German performance artist Mister B, presented Esthetik Of Destruction. It was performed in a Liverpool warehouse, with 14 televisions converted to transform sound into optical effects.

Kling Klang’s Superposition EP was released on Rock Action Records in 2002. They toured UK with Mogwai in 2003, and then went on hiatus until 2006.

The album Esthetik Of Destruction is a collection of all the band's releases and some previously unreleased material. It was released 6 November 2006 on Rock Action Records. Kling Klang began performing live again in December 2006. They toured Europe with Portishead in April 2008.