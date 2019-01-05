FluffyUK Female punk band. Formed 1994. Disbanded 1998
Fluffy were a punk rock band from London and active between 1994 and 1998. The band's most prominent lineup consisted of singer and guitarist Amanda Rootes, guitarist Bridget Jones, bassist Helen Storer, and drummer Angie Adams. The band recorded several singles, an EP, and a studio album, Black Eye, in 1996.
Deny Everything
Deny Everything
I'm A Boy - Finsbury Park 1996
I'm A Boy - Finsbury Park 1996
Scream - Finsbury Park 1996
Scream - Finsbury Park 1996
Hypersonic - Finsbury Park 1996
Hypersonic - Finsbury Park 1996
Crossdresser Camden 1995
Crossdresser Camden 1995
