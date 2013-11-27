Pamela MorganBorn 25 November 1957
Pamela Morgan (born November 25, 1957) is a Canadian recording artist, songwriter, and owner of independent label Amber Music, now living in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. From 1976 to 1995 she was lead singer of influential folk rock band Figgy Duff.
