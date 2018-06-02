Pascale CritonBorn 1954
Pascale Criton
1954
Pascale Criton Biography (Wikipedia)
Pascale Criton (born 1954) is a French musicologist and a composer of contemporary music, more specifically microtonal music. She is particularly known for exploiting very dense microtonal scales such as 1/12 tone or 1/16 and beyond for the particular perception properties they imply.
Pascale Criton Tracks
Soar (world premiere)
Circle Process for violin
Out
