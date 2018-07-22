Zone Fam is a Zambian hip hop group based in Lusaka, composed of Sam Sakala, Jackson Banda, Reginald Lube, and previously Tim Chisenga until his departure from the group on April 1, 2015.The group was formed in 2009 after they were all signed to Slam Dunk Records. They gained popularity after the release of their debut album single Shaka Zulu On Em which received nationwide airplay, topping radio charts and got worldwide reviews off YouTube.[citation needed] In 2011 they went on and released their first studio album, The Business: Foreign Exchange, which was best seller of that year.[vague][citation needed] In 2012, Zone Fam signed their first international deal under record label Taurus Musik of Kenya, which helped them produce songs from their upcoming album Barcode namely, Translate and Contolola, which won them a Channel O Award at the Channel O Music Video Awards for Best Group. They also have to their name the award for Best African Group at the Global African Music Awards.