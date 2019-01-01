Alexander BashlachevBorn 27 May 1960. Died 17 February 1988
Alexander Bashlachev
1960-05-27
Alexander Bashlachev Biography
Alexander Nikolaevich Bashlachev (Russian: Алекса́ндр Никола́евич Башлачёв, (listen); 27 May 1960 – 17 February 1988) was a Soviet poet, singer-songwriter and guitarist, a performer in Russian rock music, included in the 27 Club.
