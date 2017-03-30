E-DancerBorn 5 September 1964
E-Dancer
1964-09-05
E-Dancer Biography
Kevin Maurice Saunderson (born September 5, 1964) is an American electronic music producer. At the age of nine he moved to Belleville, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit where he attended Belleville High School and befriended two students, Derrick May and Juan Atkins. Saunderson, with Atkins and May (often called the "Belleville Three"), is considered to be one of the originators of techno, specifically Detroit techno. He is married to Sharmeela Lamarsha Saunderson.
E-Dancer Tracks
Pump The Move
Pump The Move
Heavenly (Juan Atkins Re-Mix)
Heavenly (Juan Atkins Re-Mix)
The Move (D Wynn Remix)
The Move (D Wynn Remix)
World Of Deep
World Of Deep
The Move (Catz N Dogz Edit)
The Move (Catz N Dogz Edit)
The Move (D-Wynn Remix)
The Move (D-Wynn Remix)
velocity funk
velocity funk
