Lorenzo Regazzo
Lorenzo Regazzo Tracks
Mose in Egitto: Act 3
Gioachino Rossini
link
Choir
The Marriage of Figaro: Act 1, 'Eviiva!... Non Piu andrai'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Don Giovanni (Act 2, Scene 16)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Le Nozze Di Figaro (Act 3 Finale)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
The Marriage of Figaro (Act 4: conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Aprite un po'quegli occhi (Le nozze di Figaro, K.492, Act 4)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Pian pianin le andro... Pace, pace (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Semiramide, RV733 - Act III Scene 2: Con la face di Megera
Antonio Vivaldi
link
The Marriage of Figaro: Overture & opening Duettino
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Marriage of Figaro, Act II: 'Signori, di fuori; Ah, signor... signor'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527 - Act 2;
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492: Act 2 no.16; Never mind the why and wherefore [trio] (feat. René Jacobs, Antonio Abete, Kobie van Rensburg, Lorenzo Regazzo, Marie McLaughlin, Simon Keenlyside & Concerto Köln)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
L' Inganno felice - Finale -Tacita notte amica
Gioachino Rossini
link
Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epqxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-19T07:45:22
19
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
