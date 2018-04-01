RichGirl was an American R&B vocal girl group consisting of four members: Audra Simmons, Christina "Brave" Williams, Kristal Lyndriette Smith (then known as Lyndriette and now known as Kristal, a member of June's Diary) and Amber "Se7en" Streeter (now known as Sevyn Streeter). The group's name refers to "a certain attitude and confidence, combined with individuality and talent that any girl might possess", rather than material items. The group was formed with the help of record producer Rich Harrison, and was managed by Tina Davis. The group drew inspiration from groups such as Destiny's Child, Spice Girls, SWV, En Vogue, TLC, and artists such as Beyoncé, Toni Braxton, Madonna, Stevie Wonder, Angie Stone, and Michael Jackson.

Although the group never released a full debut LP, work on a self-titled debut album had begun in 2009 with a planned release in 2010 and 2011. The album saw the release of a promotional-single titled "24" featuring Bun B. and two official singles, "He Ain't wit Me Now (Tho)" and "Swagger Right". Following unsuccessful attempts to chart, the girls released their one and only full album release on Valentine's Day 2011 with a mixtape Fall in Love with RichGirl. The group later unofficially disbanded after all members of the group pursued solo careers and different endeavors.