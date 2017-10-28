Kyp Malone
Kyp Malone
Kyp Malone Biography (Wikipedia)
David Kyp Joel Malone (born February 27, 1973) is a multi-instrumentalist and member of the bands TV on the Radio, Iran, Rain Machine, and Ice Balloons.
Kyp Malone Tracks
Sorrow Tears And Blood
Kronos Quartet
Sorrow Tears And Blood
Sorrow Tears And Blood
Tenere Taqhim Tossam (feat. Kyp Malone & Tunde Adebimpe)
Tinariwen
Tenere Taqhim Tossam (feat. Kyp Malone & Tunde Adebimpe)
Tenere Taqhim Tossam (feat. Kyp Malone & Tunde Adebimpe)
Sorrow, Tears and Blood
Fela Kuti
Sorrow, Tears and Blood
Sorrow, Tears and Blood
