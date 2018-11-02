Nancy Nabil Ajram (Arabic: نانسي نبيل عجرم‎, born May 16, 1983) is a Lebanese recording artist. Born and raised in Achrafieh, Lebanon, with the support of her father, she began performing as a child and appeared on several television shows in her early years. By the age of 15, Ajram signed a recording contract with EMI and released her debut studio album Mihtagalak (1998). In spite of being under the legal age, Ajram was exceptionally accepted to the Syndicate of Professional Artists in Lebanon. The following year, she released her second album Sheel Oyoonak Anni (2001).

Her breakthrough occurred with the start of her collaboration with well-known Lebanese producer Jiji Lamara, when she released her controversial Egyptian smash hit single "Akhasmak Ah" and third studio album Ya Salam (2003) in which she adopted a public image as a sex symbol while reinventing her music. Ajram's fourth album Ah W Noss (2004) was another commercial success, spawning the chart-topping and containing Egyptian single hits like "Ah W Noss", "Oul Tani Keda", "Inta Eyh" and the Lebanese hit "Lawn Ouyounak", at which point she had established pop icon status in the whole Arab world. In 2007, Ajram released her first children's album, Shakhbat Shakhabit, which was the most notable and successful work for children at the time. Betfakkar Fi Eih (2008), her sixth album produced seven singles including the commercially successful Egyptian hits, "Betfakkar Fi Eih", "Min Dally Nseek" and the Lebanese single "Mashi Haddi", won Ajram's first World Music Award as world's best-selling Middle Eastern artist, the youngest Arab WMA winner to date.