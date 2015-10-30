Michael Stasis is the musical project of Michael Bostock (born September 26th, 1986). Born and raised in Pennsylvania, he now lives and records in Los Angeles. He has been writing and recording songs since age 13, and has accumulated a catalogue of over 200 tracks. In 2009, Bostock graduated from Cooper Union in New York City with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. There he entered a work-study relationship with music producer Jorge Elbrecht, known for his work in Lansing-Dreiden and Ariel Pink. This relationship has been credited as being a key point in the artist's development. On August 7th, 2015 Arbutus Records issued a compilation of Michael Stasis titled "RIP III".