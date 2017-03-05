Giovanni Battista BassaniBorn 1647. Died 1 October 1716
Giovanni Battista Bassani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1647
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5f74801-3ed2-47d5-89fd-3151581104bd
Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Battista Bassani (c. 1650 – 1 October 1716) was an Italian composer, violinist, and organist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
La Morte delusa: Excerpts
Giovanni Battista Bassani
La Morte delusa: Excerpts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593rf7.jpglink
La Morte delusa: Excerpts
Last played on
Sonata prima a 3, Op. 5 No. 12
Giovanni Battista Bassani
Sonata prima a 3, Op. 5 No. 12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Sonata prima a 3, Op. 5 No. 12
Last played on
Missa alla Fuga
Giovanni Battista Bassani
Missa alla Fuga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missa alla Fuga
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist