Kenny Wayne ShepherdBorn 12 June 1977
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4mk.jpg
1977-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5f42b91-82b9-466c-891c-a9cc391b50bc
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Wayne Shepherd (born Kenny Wayne Brobst; June 12, 1977) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He has released several studio albums and experienced significant commercial success as a blues artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tracks
Sort by
Blue On Black
James Cotton
Blue On Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Blue On Black
Last played on
Gonna Hurt Like Hell (feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
Walter Trout
Gonna Hurt Like Hell (feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Gonna Hurt Like Hell (feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
Last played on
How Low Can You Go?
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
How Low Can You Go?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
How Low Can You Go?
Last played on
Shes Money
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Shes Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Shes Money
Last played on
Baby Got Gone
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Baby Got Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Baby Got Gone
Last played on
Nothing But The Night
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Nothing But The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Nothing But The Night
Last played on
Lay It On Down
Frankie Miller
Lay It On Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxs3.jpglink
Lay It On Down
Last played on
Ride Of Your Life
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Ride Of Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Ride Of Your Life
Last played on
Diamonds & Gold
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Diamonds & Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Diamonds & Gold
Last played on
The House Is Rockin'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
The House Is Rockin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
The House Is Rockin'
Last played on
Shame, Shame, Shame
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Shame, Shame, Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Shame, Shame, Shame
Last played on
Dark Side Of Love
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Dark Side Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Dark Side Of Love
Last played on
Blue On Black
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Blue On Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Blue On Black
Last played on
You Can't Judge a Book By The Cover
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
You Can't Judge a Book By The Cover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Can You Hear Me?
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Can You Hear Me?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Can You Hear Me?
Last played on
300 Pounds Of Joy
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
300 Pounds Of Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
300 Pounds Of Joy
Last played on
Woke Up This Morning
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Woke Up This Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Woke Up This Morning
Talk To Me Baby
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Talk To Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Talk To Me Baby
I Love The Life I Live
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
I Love The Life I Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
I Love The Life I Live
Deja Voodoo
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Deja Voodoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Deja Voodoo
Last played on
Palace of the King
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Palace of the King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Palace of the King
Last played on
Oh Well
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Oh Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Oh Well
True Lies
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
True Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
True Lies
King's Highway
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
King's Highway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
King's Highway
Born With A Broken Heart
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Born With A Broken Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Butterfly
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4mk.jpglink
Butterfly
Last played on
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist