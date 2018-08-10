Merle WatsonBorn 8 February 1949. Died 23 October 1985
Merle Watson
1949-02-08
Merle Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddy Merle Watson (February 8, 1949 – October 23, 1985) was an American folk and bluegrass guitarist. He was best known for his performances with his father, Doc Watson. Merle played and recorded albums together with his father from age 15 until his death in a tractor accident 21 years later. Merle was widely recognized as one of the best flat-picking and slide guitarists of his generation. MerleFest, one of the world's largest and most-prestigious folk music festivals, is held annually in Wilkesboro, NC and is named in his honor.
Merle and his father released a version of "Bottle of Wine" that reached #71 on the U.S. country chart.
