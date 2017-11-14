The Orthodox SingersRussian choir from Moscow
The Orthodox Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5f2f297-b2b9-40e6-a5f5-8c1f6fa6c7b7
The Orthodox Singers Tracks
Sort by
God Save the Tsar
Alexei Lvov
God Save the Tsar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Save the Tsar
Do not reject me in my old age
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Do not reject me in my old age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do not reject me in my old age
We Hymn Thee
Trad.
We Hymn Thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Hymn Thee
Before Thy Cross
Alexei Lvov
Before Thy Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before Thy Cross
We bow down before Your Cross
Pyotr Gontcharov
We bow down before Your Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We bow down before Your Cross
Verily, He is Worthy
Trad.
Verily, He is Worthy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Verily, He is Worthy
The Orthodox Singers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist