Icona Pop is a Swedish electropop duo that formed in 2009, with electro house, punk and indie pop music influences. The two members Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, who grew up in Stockholm, create what has been described as music "you can both laugh and cry to at the same time". They signed to TEN Music Group in 2009. Their biggest hit to date has been "I Love It". Since September 2012, the duo have been based in the United States, in Los Angeles and New York City.
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqbc6q/acts/a495d4
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2013-11-03T07:25:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ktnrx.jpg
3
Nov
2013
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2013
The SSE Arena, Wembley
