Sisu is an American indie rock band from Los Angeles, founded in 2009 by Sandra Vu. The band consists of Vu (vocals, guitar, flute), Ryan Wood (bass, synth), David South (bass), Julianna Medeiros (keyboards, backing vocals) and Nathanael Keefer (drums).

Sisu employs traditional and electronic instruments, and their sound has been categorized as psychedelic pop, electronic and shoegaze.

Following the self-released 2009 Demon Tapes EP and 2010 single "Sharp Teeth", Sisu released the Blood Tears studio album and Light Eyes EP, both in 2013 on the Mono Prism label.