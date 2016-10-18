SISULA shoegaze band. Formed 2010
SISU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5f11764-93e5-492f-b930-63e0fb4734bb
SISU Biography (Wikipedia)
Sisu is an American indie rock band from Los Angeles, founded in 2009 by Sandra Vu. The band consists of Vu (vocals, guitar, flute), Ryan Wood (bass, synth), David South (bass), Julianna Medeiros (keyboards, backing vocals) and Nathanael Keefer (drums).
Sisu employs traditional and electronic instruments, and their sound has been categorized as psychedelic pop, electronic and shoegaze.
Following the self-released 2009 Demon Tapes EP and 2010 single "Sharp Teeth", Sisu released the Blood Tears studio album and Light Eyes EP, both in 2013 on the Mono Prism label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SISU Tracks
Sort by
Fair Play - Pocket Music for Percussion (2)
Synne Skouen
Fair Play - Pocket Music for Percussion (2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fair Play - Pocket Music for Percussion (2)
Last played on
Back to artist