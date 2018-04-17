The Wilburn BrothersFormed 1954. Disbanded 1981
The Wilburn Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5f0a579-99f3-446b-bc31-d658a23247fd
The Wilburn Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wilburn Brothers were a popular American country music duo from the 1950s to the 1970s consisting of brothers Virgil Doyle Wilburn (July 7, 1930 – October 16, 1982) and Thurman Theodore "Teddy" Wilburn (November 30, 1931 – November 24, 2003).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wilburn Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Hurt Her Once For Me
The Wilburn Brothers
Hurt Her Once For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurt Her Once For Me
Last played on
Roll Muddy River
The Wilburn Brothers
Roll Muddy River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll Muddy River
Last played on
That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine
The Wilburn Brothers
That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebodys Back In Town
The Wilburn Brothers
Somebodys Back In Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebodys Back In Town
Last played on
BLUE BLUE DAY
The Wilburn Brothers
BLUE BLUE DAY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BLUE BLUE DAY
Last played on
You Little sweet Little You
The Wilburn Brothers
You Little sweet Little You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Woman's Intuition
The Wilburn Brothers
A Woman's Intuition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Woman's Intuition
Last played on
The Wilburn Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist