Nemanja RadulovićBorn 1985
Nemanja Radulović Biography (Wikipedia)
Nemanja Radulović (Serbian Cyrillic: Немања Радуловић; born 1985 in Niš) is a Serbian violinist.
Radulović began studying the violin in 1992. In 1996, he was awarded the October Prize for music of the city of Belgrade, and in the following year, he received the Special Prize from the Serbian Ministry of Education for "Talent 1997". He continued his musical studies in 1998 at the Hochschule für Musik Saar in Saarbrücken with Joshua Epstein, and in 1999, at the University of Arts in Belgrade, with Dejan Mihailović. At the age of fourteen, he moved to France to study with Patrice Fontanarosa at the Conservatoire de Paris.
In 2006, on short notice, he replaced Maxim Vengerov in the Beethoven Concerto with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France and Myung-Whun Chung at the Salle Pleyel. Since then, he has performed as an international soloist with the two chamber ensembles he founded, The Devil's Trills and Double Sens. He performs regularly with the harpist Marielle Nordmann and the pianists Laure Favre-Kahn, Dominique Plancade and Susan Manoff. He is closely associated with the Festival des Nuits Romantiques. Radulović plays on an 1843 violin by Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume.
Nemanja Radulović Tracks
Trio for clarinet, violin & piano (3rd mvt)
Czardas
Romanian Folk Dances (Arr. Szekely)
Songs my Mother taught me
Sabre Dance
Fantasia on the G string (after Rossini's 'Mose in Egitto') 'Moses Fantasy'
Concerto for viola in C minor
On s'aimera
Chaconne from Partita No 2 for violin solo, BWV 1004
Czardas
Niska Banja
Pasona Kolo
Swan Lake Suite, Op 20a
Pasona Kolo
Dance Russe from Swan Lake
21 Hungarian dances, arr. Joachim for violin and piano [orig. for piano duet]
