Nemanja Radulović (Serbian Cyrillic: Немања Радуловић; born 1985 in Niš) is a Serbian violinist.

Radulović began studying the violin in 1992. In 1996, he was awarded the October Prize for music of the city of Belgrade, and in the following year, he received the Special Prize from the Serbian Ministry of Education for "Talent 1997". He continued his musical studies in 1998 at the Hochschule für Musik Saar in Saarbrücken with Joshua Epstein, and in 1999, at the University of Arts in Belgrade, with Dejan Mihailović. At the age of fourteen, he moved to France to study with Patrice Fontanarosa at the Conservatoire de Paris.

In 2006, on short notice, he replaced Maxim Vengerov in the Beethoven Concerto with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France and Myung-Whun Chung at the Salle Pleyel. Since then, he has performed as an international soloist with the two chamber ensembles he founded, The Devil's Trills and Double Sens. He performs regularly with the harpist Marielle Nordmann and the pianists Laure Favre-Kahn, Dominique Plancade and Susan Manoff. He is closely associated with the Festival des Nuits Romantiques. Radulović plays on an 1843 violin by Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume.