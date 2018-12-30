Turnage: I was challenged by Sir Simon Rattle

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5k9b.jpg

2017-01-20T14:41:00.000Z

The composer Mark-Anthony Turnage talks openly about the moving story that inspired his new work and his working relationship with the world-renowned conductor Sir Simon Rattle.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q589h