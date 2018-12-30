Mark-Anthony Turnage
1960-06-10
Mark-Anthony Turnage Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark-Anthony Turnage CBE (born 10 June 1960) is an English composer of classical music.
Turnage: I was challenged by Sir Simon Rattle
2017-01-20
The composer Mark-Anthony Turnage talks openly about the moving story that inspired his new work and his working relationship with the world-renowned conductor Sir Simon Rattle.
Turnage: I was challenged by Sir Simon Rattle
"You miss being in there"
2016-11-26
Composer Mark-Anthony Turnage describes working on music projects in British prisons.
“You miss being in there”
Composers' Rooms: No.12 Mark-Anthony Turnage
2014-07-28
Sara Mohr-Pietsch visits the London home of Composer Mark-Anthony Turnage.
Composers' Rooms: No.12 Mark-Anthony Turnage
Mark-Anthony Turnage: Frieze - Preview Clip
2013-12-10
Listen to an excerpt from Mark-Anthony Turnage's Frieze.
Mark-Anthony Turnage: Frieze - Preview Clip
Maya for cello and orchestra
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Maya for cello and orchestra
Maya for cello and orchestra
Last played on
The Silver Tassie
Mark-Anthony Turnage
The Silver Tassie
The Silver Tassie
Choir
Last played on
Lullaby (Sleep On)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Lullaby (Sleep On)
Lullaby (Sleep On)
Last played on
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
Mark-Anthony Turnage
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
Last played on
'Summon the lion' from Testament
Mark-Anthony Turnage
'Summon the lion' from Testament
'Summon the lion' from Testament
Last played on
Dispelling the Fears
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Dispelling the Fears
Dispelling the Fears
Last played on
Farewell
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Farewell
Farewell
Last played on
Maya
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Maya
Maya
Last played on
Maya (excerpt)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Maya (excerpt)
Maya (excerpt)
Last played on
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Last played on
Piano Concerto: ii. Last Lullaby for Hans
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Piano Concerto: ii. Last Lullaby for Hans
Piano Concerto: ii. Last Lullaby for Hans
Last played on
'Shadow Walker' Concerto for 2 violins: iii
Mark-Anthony Turnage
'Shadow Walker' Concerto for 2 violins: iii
'Shadow Walker' Concerto for 2 violins: iii
Orchestra
Last played on
Hibiki for soprano, mezzo, children's chorus and orchestra
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Hibiki for soprano, mezzo, children's chorus and orchestra
Hibiki for soprano, mezzo, children's chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Coraline (Act II)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Coraline (Act II)
Coraline (Act II)
Last played on
Snapshots
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Snapshots
Snapshots
Last played on
Blood On The Floor
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Blood On The Floor
Blood On The Floor
Last played on
Coraline (excerpt)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Coraline (excerpt)
Coraline (excerpt)
Last played on
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Last played on
Crying Out Loud I: Dry and rhythmic
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Crying Out Loud I: Dry and rhythmic
Crying Out Loud I: Dry and rhythmic
Orchestra
Ensemble
Last played on
Three Screaming Popes
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Three Screaming Popes
Three Screaming Popes
Last played on
Remembering - fourth movement
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Remembering - fourth movement
Remembering - fourth movement
Last played on
Hibiki (Proms 2017)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Hibiki (Proms 2017)
Hibiki (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Contusion
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Contusion
Contusion
Performer
Last played on
Hibiki - 4th mvt: Kira Kira Hikaru
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Hibiki - 4th mvt: Kira Kira Hikaru
Hibiki - 4th mvt: Kira Kira Hikaru
Last played on
Remembering - 2nd mvt
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Remembering - 2nd mvt
Remembering - 2nd mvt
Last played on
Power Play
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Power Play
Power Play
Last played on
Martland Memorial (Courante)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Martland Memorial (Courante)
Martland Memorial (Courante)
Last played on
Eulogy
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Eulogy
Eulogy
Performer
Last played on
Remembering - In Memoriam Evan Scofield
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Remembering - In Memoriam Evan Scofield
Remembering - In Memoriam Evan Scofield
Last played on
Speranza (1st mvt, 'Amal')
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Speranza (1st mvt, 'Amal')
Speranza (1st mvt, 'Amal')
Last played on
Trim (Scorched)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Trim (Scorched)
Trim (Scorched)
Last played on
Hidden Love Song
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Hidden Love Song
Hidden Love Song
Performer
Last played on
Music To Hear (from Three Farewells)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Music To Hear (from Three Farewells)
Music To Hear (from Three Farewells)
Performer
Last played on
Another Set To
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Another Set To
Another Set To
Last played on
Momentum
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Momentum
Momentum
Trespass (excerpt)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Trespass (excerpt)
Trespass (excerpt)
Three Songs (Mourned)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Three Songs (Mourned)
Three Songs (Mourned)
Last played on
Trespass
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Trespass
Trespass
Last played on
On opened ground - concerto for viola and orchestra
Mark-Anthony Turnage
On opened ground - concerto for viola and orchestra
On opened ground - concerto for viola and orchestra
Last played on
Your Rockaby (extract)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Your Rockaby (extract)
Your Rockaby (extract)
Performer
Last played on
Momentum (conclusion)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Momentum (conclusion)
Momentum (conclusion)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Talk: An introduction to The Silver Tassie
Barbican, London
2018-11-10
Barbican, London
2018-11-10T07:56:48
10
Nov
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Talk: An introduction to The Silver Tassie
Barbican, London
