Papa Roach is an American rock band from Vacaville, California, formed in 1993. The original lineup consisted of lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix, guitarist Jerry Horton, drummer Dave Buckner, bassist Will James, and trombonist Ben Luther.

After the band released two EP's, James left the band and was replaced by Tobin Esperance. The band independently released two more EP's before signing with DreamWorks Records in 1999. They released the triple-platinum Infest in 2000. The band's success continued with their gold album Lovehatetragedy (2002), their platinum album Getting Away with Murder (2004), and The Paramour Sessions in 2006. Buckner left the band in 2007, and was replaced by Tony Palermo. The band then released Metamorphosis (2009), Time for Annihilation (2010), The Connection (2012), F.E.A.R. (2015), and Crooked Teeth (2017). The band's tenth studio album, Who Do You Trust?, was released on January 18, 2019.

Papa Roach has sold more than 20 million album copies worldwide and are known for their songs "Last Resort", "Between Angels and Insects", "She Loves Me Not", "Getting Away with Murder", "Scars", "Forever", "Lifeline", and "Face Everything and Rise".