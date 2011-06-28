MouthwashFormed 1995. Disbanded 2011
Mouthwash
1995
Mouthwash Biography (Wikipedia)
Mouthwash were a ska-punk band, originally formed in West Norwood, London, England, in 1995.
Fool's Gold
No Fear
Face in the Crowd
Nine To Five
True Stories
That Girl
