Since 1994 Stef Lopazz, also known as LOPAZZ, has been part of the Heidelberg based HD800 team; he also runs the multimedia label 800achtspur, and is renowned as a film composer and Mix-Mastering-Engineer, having written, produced and engineered many internationally acclaimed records and films. In 2001, he had success with Redagain P when they remixed the Miami Vice & Magnum, P.I. themes; then, in 2003, Lopazz's self-titled EP was released by Output Recordings, followed by the singles 'Blood' (including a Tiefschwarz remix) and his first bona fide club hit ‘I Need Ya’ (later re-licensed by French fashion label Colette). Its success led to Lopazz remixing Germany's biggest pop act Xavier Nadoo, while techno legend Sven Väth snapped up ‘I Need Ya’ for his Sound of the Fourth Season mix CD. Stefan's relationship with Berlin-based Get Physical Music began when he was commissioned to remix Chelonis R. Jones' 'I Don't Know'. The label went on to issue Lopazz's own vocal track ‘Migracion’, which was subsequently remixed by Chilean producers Luciano and Ricardo Villalobos. Releases for Pokerflat, Cocoon and Compost Black Label followed, along with remixes and productions for the likes of Isolee, DJ T, M.A.N.D.Y., Matthew Dear and Imagination.