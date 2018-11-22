Fred HolsteinBorn 12 December 1942. Died 12 January 2004
Fred Holstein
1942-12-12
Fred Holstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Holstein (December 9, 1942 – January 12, 2004) was an American folk music singer. Holstein was a prominent figure in the Chicago folk music scene in the 1960's through 1980's. He co owned two clubs in the Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he was not a songwriter, but his talent for singing with his resonant baritone and arranging was well recognized.
The Thanksgiving Song
