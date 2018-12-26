Gerry BeckleyBorn 12 September 1952
Gerry Beckley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5e47fa7-f995-4ab2-bfc6-aa89c4db4570
Gerry Beckley Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Linford Beckley (born September 12, 1952) is a american singer & founding member of the band America.
Beckley was born to an American father and an English mother. He began playing the piano at the age of three and the guitar a few years later. By 1962, Beckley was playing guitar in The Vanguards, an instrumental surf music band in Virginia. He spent every summer in England and soon discovered 'British invasion' music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerry Beckley Tracks
Sort by
The Border
Gerry Beckley
The Border
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrmg.jpglink
The Border
Last played on
Carousel
Gerry Beckley
Carousel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carousel
Last played on
No Way I'm Gonna Lose You
Gerry Beckley
No Way I'm Gonna Lose You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Way I'm Gonna Lose You
Last played on
Dont Let The Sun Catch You Crying
Gerry Beckley
Dont Let The Sun Catch You Crying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gerry Beckley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist