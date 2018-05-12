Nikša BarezaBorn 1936
Nikša Bareza
1936
Nikša Bareza Tracks
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 1
Sergei Prokofiev
Choir
Last played on
Prima la Musica, Poi le Parole [First the music then the words]
Antonio Salieri
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 2
Sergei Prokofiev
Choir
Last played on
"Strogi oce na nebesi" (Our Father) - Sveslav's aria from Act IV of Porin
Vatroslav Lisinski
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
