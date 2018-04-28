Dog Blood is a side project formed in 2012 by music producers Skrillex and Boys Noize. Their debut single, Next Order / Middle Finger, was released on August 12, 2012 on Beatport and iTunes. The song "Next Order" managed to reach #1 on Beatport's Techno chart.

On 9 November, Dog Blood announced they were working on new material. Skrillex premiered a new Dog Blood track on an exclusive OWSLA live stream to members of The Nest on 21 December 2012. On 16 September they released their second EP, which consists of the tracks 'Shred or Die', 'Middle Finger Pt. 2' and 'Chella Ride'. The EP is composed of a further two remixes of "Middle Finger" by The M Machine & Millions Like Us. The song "Chella Ride" peaked at #1 on the Beatport Breaks chart.

On 17 March, Dog Blood performed live at Ultra Music Festival 2013 and debuted new material, including a remix of ASAP Rocky's "Wild For The Night". Dog Blood debuted their "Wild For The Night" remix along with three new songs. Information was released of an eight track remix package of their debut single Next Order/Middle Finger set to be released in late August, as well as a 5 track standard release coming out via The Nest subscription. Dog Blood performed at the Las Vegas Electric Daisy Carnival and Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset in June 2013. They also played a show on July 14th for the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and made their Hard Summer debut on Saturday, August 3rd. On Skrillex's BBC Essential Mix 15/6/13, Skrillex premiered the new tracks "Dog Blood - Chella Ride", "A$AP Rocky - Wild For The Night (Dog Blood Remix)", and "Josh Wink - Higher State of Consciousness (Dog Blood Edit)".