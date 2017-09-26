Vladimir Matorin
Vladimir Anatolyevich Matorin (Russian: Влади́мир Анато́льевич Мато́рин; May 2, 1948) is a famous Russian opera singer. He is considered one of the greatest contemporary bass singer in Russia.
Sorochintsi Fair; Act 1 - Fair scene
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Vladimir Yesipov, Lydia Chernikh, Vladimir Matorin, Moscow Theatre Orchestra & Moscow Theatre Chorus
Cherevichki (The Tsarina's Slippers) - Part II
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
