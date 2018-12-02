Jimmy ClantonBorn 2 September 1938
Jimmy Clanton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5e05e09-cae4-47c5-b0b5-6dfcb5e35186
Jimmy Clanton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Clanton (born September 2, 1938) is an American singer who became known as the "swamp pop R&B teenage idol". His band recorded a hit song "Just A Dream" which Clanton had written in 1958 for the Ace Records label. It reached number four on the Billboard chart and sold a million copies. Clanton performed on Dick Clark's American Bandstand and toured with popular artists like Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Platters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Clanton Tracks
Sort by
Venus In Blue Jeans
Jimmy Clanton
Venus In Blue Jeans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Venus In Blue Jeans
Last played on
Go Jimmy Go
Jimmy Clanton
Go Jimmy Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Jimmy Go
Last played on
Lock The Windows, Lock The Doors
Jimmy Clanton
Lock The Windows, Lock The Doors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Am I Gonna Do
Jimmy Clanton
What Am I Gonna Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Am I Gonna Do
Last played on
Another Sleepless Night
Jimmy Clanton
Another Sleepless Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Sleepless Night
Last played on
Beg Your Pardon
Jimmy Clanton
Beg Your Pardon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beg Your Pardon
Last played on
You're An Old Smoothie
Jimmy Clanton
You're An Old Smoothie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're An Old Smoothie
Last played on
Just a dream
Jimmy Clanton
Just a dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a dream
Last played on
Jimmy Clanton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist