Ruby Wright RappWife of Barney Rapp. Born 8 January 1914. Died 9 March 2004
Ruby Wright Rapp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5d83bca-5892-4170-a41f-82b1aaaea98b
Ruby Wright Rapp Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby Wright (January 8, 1914 – March 9, 2004) was an American singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruby Wright Rapp Tracks
Sort by
Bimbo
Ruby Wright Rapp
Bimbo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bimbo
Last played on
Merry Merry Christmas
Ruby Wright Rapp
Merry Merry Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Merry Merry Christmas
Last played on
Back to artist