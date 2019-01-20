Rock Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
Rock Choir is described as being the United Kingdom's original, and the world's largest, contemporary choir. It holds three Guinness World Records – 'biggest hit act in the UK', 'largest musical act to release an album (signed)' and 'largest song and dance routine held at multiple locations'. Rock Choir offers teenagers and adults the chance to sing contemporary songs without the need to audition, read music or have any previous singing experience. On 16 July 2010 the Daily Mail called it "Britain's biggest choral movement." In November 2017 it had more than 25,000 members rehearsing in 400 locations throughout the UK. In August 2011, Coutts Woman Magazine described Rock Choir as "a community singing phenomenon that is sweeping the country," and "one of Britain's biggest brands."
Rock Choir Live Session
Hold My Hand
You Raise Me Up (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
It Never Rains In Southern California (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Dancing In The Street (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
The First Noel/ Silent Night
Hallelujah
Hallelujah (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Bridge Over Troubled Water (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
River (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
The Air That I Breathe (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Don't Stop Me Now (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Mr Blue Sky (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Walking On Broken Glass (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
A Little Respect
Higher Love
Something Inside So Strong
Let It Be
Mr Blue Sky
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
