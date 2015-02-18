Annie NightingaleBorn 1 April 1942
Annie Nightingale
1942-04-01
Annie Nightingale Biography
Anne Avril Nightingale, MBE (born 1 April 1940) is an English radio and television broadcaster. She was the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1 and is its longest-serving presenter.
Hey Now (Tensnake Remix) (Annie N Edit)
London Grammar
Hey Now (Tensnake Remix) (Annie N Edit)
Hey Now (Tensnake Remix) (Annie N Edit)
