KyoFrench pop-rock band. Formed 1994
Kyo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5d581b7-3b8b-414b-92ae-8f8ed6198901
Kyo Biography (Wikipedia)
Kyo is a French rock band with lead by Benoît Poher. The band was active from 1997 to 2005 with three albums Kyo (2000), Le Chemin (2003) and 300 Lésions (2004) and a string of singles. It announced a hiatus in 2005 without a definite break-up. In 2006, Kyo was involved in launching "L'Or de nos vies" written by Kyo and its lead singer Benoît Poher for the Fighting AIDS charity in 2006. Kyo had a comeback in 2013 with the album L'équilibre.
Kyo Tracks
Tout Envoyer En L'air
Kyo
Tout Envoyer En L'air
Tout Envoyer En L'air
Tribute To Japan (KYO Gold Coin Remix)
Kyo
Tribute To Japan (KYO Gold Coin Remix)
