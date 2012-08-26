Hennie Bekker (born 1934) is a Juno-nominated, Zambian-born composer, arranger, producer and keyboardist based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His work includes jazz fusion, film scoring, new-age and techno. Bekker won a Juno Award for his work with techno-driven trio BKS.

Bekker composed, arranged (in the case of the public domain classical works), and performed the soft melodies and the nature-driven environmental music on the first 14 albums of Dan Gibson's Solitudes - Exploring Nature With Music series, including the 1989 best-selling, quadruple-platinum Harmony. He was named "one of the most prolific and successful figures in contemporary Canadian pop music" by Billboard. Over a period of more than sixty years, Bekker has recorded over 60 albums, most recently on his own Toronto, Ontario-based Abbeywood Records label.