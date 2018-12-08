The Barron KnightsFormed 1960
1960
The Barron Knights are a British humorous pop group, originally formed in 1959 in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, as the Knights of the Round Table.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Barron Knights Tracks
A Taste Of Aggro
A Taste Of Aggro
A Taste Of Aggro
Live In Trouble
Live In Trouble
Live In Trouble
Get Down Shep
Get Down Shep
Get Down Shep
Call Up The Groups
Call Up The Groups
Call Up The Groups
House Of Strauss
House Of Strauss
House Of Strauss
The Chapel Lead Is Missing
The Chapel Lead Is Missing
The Chapel Lead Is Missing
Never Mind the Presents
Never Mind the Presents
Never Mind the Presents
Pop Go The Workers Part 1
Pop Go The Workers Part 1
Pop Go The Workers Part 1
The Sit Song
The Sit Song
The Sit Song
Come To The Dance
Come To The Dance
Come To The Dance
Under New Management (Pt 1)
Under New Management (Pt 1)
Under New Management (Pt 1)
Merry Gentle Pops
Merry Gentle Pops
Merry Gentle Pops
Hey ho europe
Hey ho europe
Hey ho europe
She's The One
She's The One
She's The One
An Olympic Record
An Olympic Record
An Olympic Record
Pop Go The Workers
Pop Go The Workers
Pop Go The Workers
