Debbie Jacobs is an American singer (born November 10, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland) who had several Disco hits. Her biggest chart hit was "High on Your Love," which climbed to #70 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. The song, along with "Hot Hot (Give It All You Got)" went to #1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. Other 1970s hits included, "Don't You Want My Love" and "Undercover Lover", which are her best-known hit singles. She enjoyed a second #1 dance hit in 2000 in a new version of her 1970s club hit song "Don't You Want My Love" (as Debbie Jacobs-Rock), produced by Rosabel.

Undercover Lover album was released in 1979 (MCA Records).

Other famous disco/club-era tracks performed by Debbie Jacobs include "Doctor Music" and "Maybe This Time", the latter of which is now a rare record and has been known to fetch high asking prices.[citation needed]