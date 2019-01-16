Julian Fernando Casablancas (born August 23, 1978) is an American musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as the lead singer of the American rock bands The Strokes (founded in 1998) and The Voidz, founded in 2013. In the midst of The Strokes' hiatus between the release of their third and fourth albums, Casablancas embarked on his solo career, during which the album Phrazes for the Young was released in November 2009, as well as a multitude of collaborations with several other artists on their work—examples are The Lonely Island's 2009 album Incredibad and Daft Punk's 2013 album Random Access Memories.

In conjunction with the release of his solo album, Casablancas founded the independent record label Cult Records in 2009. In June 2014 Cult Records entered a label services agreement with Kobalt, and currently represents artists such as The Growlers, Rey Pila, Karen O, and several others.