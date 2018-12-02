Troy ShondellBorn 14 May 1940. Died 7 January 2016
Troy Shondell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5cc2fad-ac7b-4437-bdd5-694b2ba7fc5e
Troy Shondell Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Wayne Schelton (May 14, 1939 – January 7, 2016), known by his stage name Troy Shondell, was an American vocalist, who achieved a modicum of fame and recognition in the early 1960s. He became a transatlantic one-hit wonder, by releasing a single that made the record charts in both the US and the UK. The song, "This Time" (or sometimes billed as "This Time (We're Really Breaking Up)" ) sold over one million records, earning gold disc status. In a single year, sales were over three million copies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Troy Shondell Tracks
Sort by
This Time
Troy Shondell
This Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Time
Last played on
Tears From An Angel
Troy Shondell
Tears From An Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Troy Shondell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist