Nadav GuedjBorn 2 November 1998
Nadav Guedj Biography (Wikipedia)
Nadav Guedj (Hebrew: נדב גדג'; born 2 November 1998) is an Israeli singer who represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015. He is the winner of season two of HaKokhav HaBa (Israel's Rising Star). Guedj was born in Paris.
Golden Boy (Eurovision 2015 - Israel)
