Dore Alpert. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1962
Dore Alpert
1962
Dore Alpert Tracks
Tell It To The Birds
Dore Alpert
Tell It To The Birds
Tell It To The Birds
Gonna Get a Girl
Dore Alpert
Gonna Get a Girl
Gonna Get a Girl
Dore Alpert Links
