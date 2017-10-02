Petter EldhBorn 1983
Petter Eldh
1983
Petter Eldh Biography (Wikipedia)
Frans Petter Eldh (born 19 September 1983 in Gothenburg) is a Swedish jazz bass player and composer, who predominantly has worked first in Denmark, and since 2009 he has lived in Berlin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Petter Eldh Tracks
My Little Suede Shoes
Charlie Parker
Last played on
Moon River
Lucia Cadotsch
Last played on
Scrapple From The Apple (feat. Django Bates & Peter Bruun)
Petter Eldh
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 62: A Celebration of Charlie Parker
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-28T08:03:30
28
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 62: A Celebration of Charlie Parker
Royal Albert Hall
