NEEDTOBREATHEFormed 2000
NEEDTOBREATHE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tjfws.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5c2f1bb-09db-429f-8f77-ed9dfe39a36b
NEEDTOBREATHE Biography (Wikipedia)
Needtobreathe (stylized as NEEDTOBREATHE) is an American Christian rock band from Seneca, South Carolina, United States. The band is composed of Bear Rinehart (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Bo Rinehart (backing vocals, guitar), Seth Bolt (backing vocals, bass) and Josh Lovelace (backing vocals, keys). To date they have released six studio albums: Daylight (2006), The Heat (2007), The Outsiders (2009), The Reckoning (2011), Rivers in the Wasteland (2014), and Hard Love (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NEEDTOBREATHE Tracks
Sort by
Keep Your Eyes Open
NEEDTOBREATHE
Keep Your Eyes Open
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Keep Your Eyes Open
Last played on
The Heart
NEEDTOBREATHE
The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
The Heart
Last played on
Brother
NEEDTOBREATHE
Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Brother
Last played on
Drive All Night
NEEDTOBREATHE
Drive All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Drive All Night
Last played on
Something Beautiful
NEEDTOBREATHE
Something Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Something Beautiful
Last played on
Hard Love
NEEDTOBREATHE
Hard Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Hard Love
Last played on
Brother
NEEDTOBREATHE
Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Brother
Last played on
Happiness
NEEDTOBREATHE
Happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Happiness
Last played on
Lay 'Em Down
NEEDTOBREATHE
Lay 'Em Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Lay 'Em Down
Last played on
Money and Fame
NEEDTOBREATHE
Money and Fame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
Money and Fame
Last played on
No Excuses
NEEDTOBREATHE
No Excuses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfws.jpglink
No Excuses
Last played on
Playlists featuring NEEDTOBREATHE
NEEDTOBREATHE Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist