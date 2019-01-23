Needtobreathe (stylized as NEEDTOBREATHE) is an American Christian rock band from Seneca, South Carolina, United States. The band is composed of Bear Rinehart (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Bo Rinehart (backing vocals, guitar), Seth Bolt (backing vocals, bass) and Josh Lovelace (backing vocals, keys). To date they have released six studio albums: Daylight (2006), The Heat (2007), The Outsiders (2009), The Reckoning (2011), Rivers in the Wasteland (2014), and Hard Love (2016).