Head of DavidFormed 1986. Disbanded 1991
Head of David
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060wxfb.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5befa1d-2682-48ec-a0a4-361ee4ed70c0
Head of David Biography (Wikipedia)
Head of David is a British heavy metal band that features vocalist Stephen R. Burroughs and ex-Napalm Death member Justin Broadrick (later of Godflesh and Jesu). The band's sound paved way to various music genres, including industrial metal, grindcore and noise rock.
The original 1986 line-up reunited in 2009, and were due to play the Supersonic Festival in Birmingham, England in 2010. In an interview with Rock-A-Rolla magazine in 2009, Stephen R. Burroughs stated that "The back catalogue should be reissued this year [2009]. As for recording new stuff, it's now become apparent that we would all like to record something."
Head of David Tracks
Bugged (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
Head of David
Bugged (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxg8.jpglink
Bugged (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
Snake Domain (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
Head of David
Snake Domain (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxg8.jpglink
Snake Domain (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
Tequila (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
Head of David
Tequila (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxg8.jpglink
Tequila (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
Skindrill (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
Head of David
Skindrill (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jul 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxg8.jpglink
Rocket USA
Head of David
Rocket USA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxg8.jpglink
Rocket USA
Last played on
Roadkill
Head of David
Roadkill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxg8.jpglink
Roadkill
Last played on
