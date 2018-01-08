Head of David is a British heavy metal band that features vocalist Stephen R. Burroughs and ex-Napalm Death member Justin Broadrick (later of Godflesh and Jesu). The band's sound paved way to various music genres, including industrial metal, grindcore and noise rock.

The original 1986 line-up reunited in 2009, and were due to play the Supersonic Festival in Birmingham, England in 2010. In an interview with Rock-A-Rolla magazine in 2009, Stephen R. Burroughs stated that "The back catalogue should be reissued this year [2009]. As for recording new stuff, it's now become apparent that we would all like to record something."