Diana Eve Paris Gordon, better known by her stage name Wynter Gordon, is an American singer-songwriter. She began as a writer for other artists, later signing with Atlantic Records where she began working on an album while continuing to write songs for other acts and providing vocals on songs. Her debut album With the Music I Die was released in 2011.
Dirty Talk
Wynter Gordon
Dirty Talk
Dirty Talk
P.L.A.Y.
Wynter Gordon
P.L.A.Y.
P.L.A.Y.
Defences (feat. Wynter Gordon)
CKTRL
Defences (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Defences (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Kick Back (feat. Wynter Gordon)
CKTRL
Kick Back (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Kick Back (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Moonlight (feat. Wynter Gordon)
CKTRL
Moonlight (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Moonlight (feat. Wynter Gordon)
I Feel Love (Ilyus & Barrientos Remix) (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Rhythm Masters & M.Y.N.C. Project
I Feel Love (Ilyus & Barrientos Remix) (feat. Wynter Gordon)
I Feel Love (Ilyus & Barrientos Remix) (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Dirty Talk (Jacob Plant Remix)
Wynter Gordon
Dirty Talk (Jacob Plant Remix)
Dirty Talk (Jacob Plant Remix)
Stimela
Wynter Gordon
Stimela
Stimela
