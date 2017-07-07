Captain SensibleBorn 24 April 1954
1954-04-24
Raymond Ian Burns (born 24 April 1954), known by the stage name Captain Sensible, is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist.
Sensible co-founded the punk rock band The Damned, originally playing bass before switching to guitar. He embarked on a solo career during the 1980s, following a UK number one hit with his cover of "Happy Talk".
Sensible's signature headwear is a red beret.
Captain Sensible in conversation with Johnnie Walker
2014-11-05
Captain Sensible of The Damned talks to Johnnie about his 1970s.
Captain Sensible in conversation with Johnnie Walker
Machine Gun Etiquette - Classic Album of the Day
2014-08-21
Steve is joined by Captain Sensible to talk about The Damned's third album, Machine Gun Etiquette, in a very special Classic Album of the Day.
Machine Gun Etiquette - Classic Album of the Day
Happy Talk
Happy Talk
Glad It's All Over
Glad It's All Over
Wot!
Wot!
One Christmas Catalogue
Big Break (the Snooker Song)
Big Break (the Snooker Song)
15
Jun
2019
Captain Sensible, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
